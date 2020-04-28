Why F5 Networks Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) have jumped today, up by 9% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, after the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings. The network application delivery specialist beat expectations and offered strong guidance for the next quarter.

So what

Revenue in fiscal Q2 increased 7% to $583.4 million, topping the consensus estimate of $564 million. That led to adjusted net income of $135.9 million, or $2.23 per share, easily beating the $1.99 per share in adjusted profits that analysts were modeling for.

Image source: F5 Networks.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having mixed impacts on the tech company, boosting adoption of F5's services for some clients while other customers cut back on spending. On the conference call with analysts, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou said the outbreak had a "net neutral impact" during the quarter.

"During our second quarter, we saw continued rapid acceptance of our software and subscription-based offerings as enterprises and service provider customers worldwide look to F5 to ensure consistent application access, delivery and security," Locoh-Donou said in a statement. "In the last month of the quarter, we also saw increased demand for capacity as customers looked to quickly and, in some cases, massively scale remote access capabilities to keep their employees safe and their businesses running."

Now what

In terms of guidance, F5 expects revenue in the fiscal third quarter to be in the range of $555 million to $585 million, putting the midpoint comfortably above the consensus of $551.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $1.91 to $2.13, compared to analysts' expectation of $1.87 per share.

10 stocks we like better than F5 Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and F5 Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.