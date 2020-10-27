Why F5 Networks Stock Jumped 8.5% on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose as much as 11.3% on Tuesday, lifted by an impressive fourth-quarter earnings report. At the end of the day, the application delivery specialist's stock closed 8.5% higher.

So what

Earnings fell 6% year over year to $2.43 per share. Revenue rose 4% to $615 million. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $2.37 per share on sales in the vicinity of $606 million. Management also set up bullish guidance targets for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, citing a healthy customer interest in boosting their own business value with popular F5 solutions like the BIG-IP app delivery services and the Nginx platform.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Looking down the road, CFO Frank Pelzer said that software sales should increase by at least 35% in 2021, offset by a single-digit decline in hardware systems sales. The company is pivoting to a more lucrative business model based on subscription-style software and service contracts.

Despite the promising growth in F5's software sales, the stock is more of a value play than a high-flying tech darling these days. Share prices have fallen 10% in 2020, including Tuesday's jump, and can be bought at a very reasonable 12 times free cash flow and 13 times forward earnings estimates.

10 stocks we like better than F5 Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and F5 Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.