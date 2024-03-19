Why Ezcorp (EZPW) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $10.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ezcorp to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $287.59 million, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.13% and +11.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ezcorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Ezcorp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EZPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.