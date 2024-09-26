Why ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Shell Stocks Dropped Today

Thursday is looking like a rough day for oil stocks. Oil prices are falling, and oil stocks are following them down.

As OilPrice.com reports, Brent crude oil prices fell 2.8% through 10:30 a.m. ET today, to about $71 per barrel, while U.S.-preferred West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices dropped more than 3% to about $67.50. Falling in tandem were shares of oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) (down 1.6%), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (down 2.2%), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) (down 3.7%).

Why are oil prices falling?

OilPrice.com blames the OPEC+ group of nations (that's basically OPEC itself, plus Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and a few others) for the declines, reminding investors that the group still plans to gradually increase oil production beginning in October. Adding to the misery, reports out of China show an economy still in contraction mode, meaning demand will be falling there.

And as Econ 101 taught us: Rising supply plus falling demand equals lower prices.

Which of these two factors is having the biggest influence on oil prices? Well, China is the world's biggest importer of crude oil, so the health of its economy has an outsize effect on the price of crude globally. And according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the local Purchasing Managers' Index is showing its worst numbers in six months, meaning the trend there is down.

On the plus side (from an investor's standpoint), Libya still isn't producing oil, which helps to blunt the effect of production growth elsewhere in OPEC. OilPrice argues that this production stoppage is keeping a "floor" under oil prices so that they can't fall too far. On the other hand, though, once Libya does resume producing and exporting oil, well, that's a future catalyst that could push oil prices down even further.

And Libya is capable of producing 700,000 barrels a day (bpd), so that'll be an even bigger catalyst than the OPEC output hike, which is starting at just 180,000 bpd.

Time to buy oil stocks?

All of which is to say, just because things look bad for oil stocks today, they could still get worse.

On the plus side, though (again, from an investor's standpoint), it's precisely these worries about future oil prices that are making oil stocks look cheap right now. Indeed, both Exxon and Conoco stocks have gotten cheaper over the past 52 weeks, while Shell stock is up only 3% -- a mere fraction of the 33% gain on the S&P 500. These stocks could be due for a turnaround.

Of the three, Conoco stock is the cheapest with a P/E ratio of less than 12, while Shell stock costs 12.1 times earnings, and Exxon, the most "expensive" of the three, still costs less than 14 times earnings.

Given my druthers, I think I'd lean toward buying Shell before the others, though. Shell's 4% dividend yield is the most generous of the three, and a full one-third bigger than Conoco's 3% payout. Shell also boasts the fastest projected earnings growth rate of these three oil stocks at better than 8%.

An 8% growth rate, 4% dividend yield, and a P/E of only 12? That's the very definition of a total return ratio of 1, and it sounds like a fair price to me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shell Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Shell Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shell Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $756,882!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.