Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) ending at $113.08, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 4.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.49, signifying a 28.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $92.43 billion, reflecting a 11.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.57 per share and a revenue of $364.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.53% and +5.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.05 of its industry.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

