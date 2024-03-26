Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $113.79, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company have appreciated by 9.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 23.32% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $84.14 billion, showing a 2.8% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $352.98 billion, which would represent changes of -4.31% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.46, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

