Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $114.68, demonstrating a -2.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company witnessed a gain of 0.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.72%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.13 billion, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.9 per share and revenue of $333.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.42% and -4.66%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.94, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

