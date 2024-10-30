Why Extreme Networks Stock Is Soaring Today

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock is posting big gains in Wednesday's trading following the company's recent quarterly report. The networking specialist's share price was up 13.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

Before the market opened this morning, Extreme Networks published results for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. The company delivered sales and earnings that beat the market's expectations, and it also issued encouraging forward guidance.

Extreme Networks' results suggest the business could be turning a corner

Extreme Networks reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.17 on revenue of $269.2 million in fiscal Q1, beating the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.13 on revenue of roughly $261.3 million. Even though revenue declined 23.8% in the quarter, it still came in significantly ahead of Wall Street's target and was up 4.9% on a sequential quarterly basis. The company's annualized recurring revenue for software as a subscription (SaaS) stood at $174.1 million at the end of fiscal Q1, up 23.4% year over year and $4.3% on a sequential quarterly basis.

Extreme Networks guides for more sequential quarterly growth

For the second quarter of its current fiscal year, Extreme Networks is guiding for sales to come in between $273 million and $283 million. If the business were to hit the midpoint of that guidance range, it would mean delivering a sales decline of roughly 6% and a sequential quarterly increase of about 3%.

Meanwhile, management guided for an adjusted gross margin between 62.2% and 63.2% in the current quarter. For reference, the business posted an adjusted gross margin of 63% in this fiscal year's first quarter and a margin of 62.5% in Q2 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter are projected to be between $0.16 and $0.20. Hitting the midpoint of that target range would mean a 25% year-over-year decline for earnings, but it would also mean a roughly 6% increase over last quarter's earnings.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,492 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,204 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $409,559!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.