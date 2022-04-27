Why Extreme Networks Stock Slumped Today

What happened

Shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR), a cloud-based networking management company, were tumbling today after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Despite beating analysts' consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, investors appeared to be disappointed with management's outlook.

The tech stock plummeted by as much as 20% today and was down by 14.5% as of 1:32 p.m. ET.

So what

Extreme Networks reported sales of $285.5 million in the quarter, up 13% year over year, which was higher than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $280.8 million. Additionally, the tech company's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 easily outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $0.18 per share.

Extreme's CEO, Ed Meyercord, said in a press release that the company is in a "strong competitive position" and is expanding its market share. He also said, "The robust spending environment for enterprise networking and 5G infrastructure is contributing to unprecedented bookings growth at Extreme."

But despite the company's strong third-quarter results, it was Extreme Network's fourth-quarter guidance that investors latched on to today.

Management said that sales will be in a range between $265 million and $275 million, which is far below analysts' average estimate of $304.8 million for the fourth quarter.

The company's earnings-per-share guidance for the upcoming quarter didn't spur investor optimism, either. Management's guidance of $0.12 to $0.18 per share was below Wall Street's expectation of $0.22 per share.

Now what

Management said that while it's confident revenue will grow between fiscal 2023 and 2025, it also added that "near term supply chain constraints have worsened and will persist" through 2023.

All of which means that Extreme Network shareholders may want to keep a close eye on any supply chain issues that the company mentions in the upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Extreme Networks

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Extreme Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.