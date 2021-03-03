Why Expedia Stock Rose 30% in February

What happened

Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) outperformed a rising market last month, jumping 30% compared to a 2.6% gain in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally added to big gains for the travel booking stock, which is up more than 60% in the past full year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors were happy with Expedia's latest earnings report despite continued pressure from the pandemic. Gross bookings plunged 67% through late 2020, the company reported on Feb. 11, and its operating loss landed at $463 million. Management cited continued travel restrictions and growing coronavirus outbreaks as the main challenges. "Q4 did not show any real sequential progress," CEO Peter Kern said in a press release .

Now what

Still, investors' outlook for the tech business brightened as the vaccine rollout gained steam last month and as daily COVID-19 case numbers began plummeting in key markets like the U.S. Those developments point to an eventual end to the pandemic threat, which will pave the way for Expedia to begin growing again after bookings plunged 66% in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.