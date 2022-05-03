Why Expedia Stock Fell Hard Today

What happened

Shares of online travel booking company Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results. Despite its beating analysts' top- and bottom-line consensus estimates, investors don't seem convinced that the company has fully bounced back from the pandemic.

The travel stock had fallen by 14.1% at 10:55 a.m. ET.

So what

Expedia reported a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.47 in the quarter, which was an improvement over the company's loss of $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. It also beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.64 per share.

The company's first-quarter sales also beat analysts' expectations, although barely. Expedia's $2.25 billion in revenue -- an increase of 81% year over year -- surpassed Wall Street's average estimate of $2.23 billion.

But despite the company beating analysts' top and bottom-line estimates, investors may have been focused on the fact that Expedia is still trying to catch up to its pre-pandemic performance.

For example, total gross bookings were up 58% year-over-year -- to $24.4 billion -- but they were still 17% lower than the first quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the company's EBITDA of $173 million was "roughly flat" compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Investors may also be latching on to the fact that a fellow travel stock, Hilton Worldwide, issued lower-than-expected guidance today for its full-year outlook.

Now what

Expedia CEO Peter Kern said on the company's earnings call that despite COVID, inflation, and the war in Ukraine, "pent-up demand that's out there for travel seems to be outweighing anything the market can throw at it."

But Expedia investors clearly aren't as optimistic. And with inflation at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve poised to raise rates this week -- which could potentially affect growth in the U.S. economy -- it's not surprising that investors are taking a cautious approach to Expedia's stock right now.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.