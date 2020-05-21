Why Expedia Stock Declined Today

What happened

Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) have declined today, down by 1% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT, after the online travel booking company reported first-quarter results. The stock was down as much as 6% in morning trading but has since recovered some of those losses.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter came in at $2.21 billion, slightly ahead of the $2.13 billion in sales that analysts were expecting. That translated into an adjusted net loss of $258 million, or $1.83 per share, a substantial miss compared to the $1.37 per share in adjusted net losses that Wall Street was looking for. Gross bookings fell 39% to $17.9 billion due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Expedia.

"Like all travel companies, Expedia Group suffered a major reduction in business since the onset of COVID-19," CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. "Fortunately, we were ahead of the game having implemented cost savings measures earlier this year, and with the added pressure from COVID-19 we accelerated and expanded our ambition on improving our long-term cost structure."

Now what

Expedia raised nearly $4 billion in capital in April, consisting of $1.2 billion from private equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global and another $2.75 billion in unsecured senior notes.

On the conference call with analysts, CFO Eric Hart reassured investors that the company has other ways to exercise cost discipline if the crisis continues. "If COVID were to have a protracted impact, we do have additional cost levers that we can pull, and we will do so at the appropriate time," Hart said. Expedia is not providing guidance for 2020 due to ongoing uncertainty, but did say that revenue in the second quarter is expected to decline and resemble recent booking trends.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.