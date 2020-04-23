Why Expedia Group's Shares Popped 9.7% Today

What happened

Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) jumped as much as 9.7% today after the company announced a new CEO and $3.2 billion in new financing. Shares settled to a 6.8% gain at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

As Expedia rose, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) came along for the ride, given their similar business models. There wasn't specific news about the company, but shares were up as much as 6% and were up 4% as of this writing.

So what

Vice Chairman Peter Kern was named CEO of Expedia Group, and Eric Hart was named CFO. This comes after a management shakeup that started last December and should give Expedia some management stability through the current crisis.

Image source: Getty Images.

Expedia also announced $3.2 billion in new investment. Funds managed by Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake will provide $1.2 billion in equity investment in the form of perpetual preferred stock. Another $2 billion of new debt financing will also be sold to investors. The cash infusion is intended to get the company through the current travel downturn and help it emerge as a stronger company.

Now what

No one, including Expedia's management, knows how long the current downturn in travel will last, so companies are just trying to shore up their balance sheets to survive. A $3.2 billion infusion of cash should be enough to both survive as well as invest in new capabilities that will drive long-term growth. That's why investors are pushing the stock higher today.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends TripAdvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.