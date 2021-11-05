Why Expedia Group Shares Jumped 15% on Friday

What happened

Travel stock Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) jumped by as much as 16.9% in trading on Friday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 15%.

So what

Revenue was up 97% to $2.96 billion on the back of a 117% increase in gross bookings. A net loss of $221 million in the prior-year period swung to net income of $362 million, or $2.26 per share, this time around. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.73 billion and earnings of $1.65 per share, so results easily topped estimates.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lodging is by far Expedia's biggest business, and revenue in that segment was up 87% versus a year ago while air revenue was up 128%, and revenue from its advertising and media segment was up 116%.

Now what

Across the board, results have shown that travel spending is up everywhere this quarter, and companies in the industry are reporting strong pricing and volume. The story was no different for Expedia.

While this travel frenzy may not last forever, money is freely flowing in this economy, and people are spending what they have, so I don't see any signs that a slowdown is near. If its revenue growth continues, this could be a great value stock to hold for the long term, given its strong results and its forward price-to-earnings multiple of just 28 -- which doesn't factor in the adjustments that will need to be made after this quarter's earnings beat.

10 stocks we like better than Expedia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expedia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.