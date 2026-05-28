Why Is Expand Energy (EXE) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Expand Energy (EXE). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Expand Energy due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Expand Energy Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Expand Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Production

Expand Energy reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. The company’s bottom line increased from the year-ago adjusted profit of $2.02, fueled by strong production and higher natural gas price realization.

Expand Energy’s ‘natural gas, oil and NGL’ revenues of $3.3 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion. The top line was also higher than the year-ago figure of $2.3 billion.

During the first quarter of 2026, Expand Energy signed a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Delfin FLNG Vessel 1 for about 1.15 million tons of LNG offtake per year, extending the company’s market reach to growing global demand centers.

Production & Price Realizations

The company reported the average first-quarter daily production (comprising 93% natural gas) of 7,436 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (MMcfe/day), increasing 9.5% from the year-ago level of 6,788 MMcfe/day. The daily production levels surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7,431 MMcfe/day. Natural gas volume for the period came in at 6,914 MMcfe/day, up 10.6% year over year. The consensus mark called for 6,864 MMcf/day of natural gas. EXE’s oil production was 15 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), while NGL output totaled 72 MBbl/d.



The average sales price for natural gas during the first quarter was $4.92 per Mcf, up 37.4% from the prior-year realization of $3.58 per Mcf, and it was also above the consensus mark of $4.75. The average realized oil price was $64.37 per barrel compared with the consensus mark of $62. Meanwhile, the average realized NGL price was $25.49 per barrel, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of$25.36.

Costs & Expenses

Total operating expenses in the quarter rose to $2.9 billion from the year-ago quarter’s $2.5 billion. This was mainly due to an increase in gathering, processing and transportation, exploration and marketing expenses. The company’s gathering, processing and transportation, exploration and marketing costs of $690 million, $14 million and $1.1 billion during the first quarter of 2026 rose from the year-ago levels of $563 million, $7 million and $919 million, respectively.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

In the first quarter, the company plans to pay its quarterly base dividend of 57.5 cents per share on June 04, 2026, to its shareholders of record on May 14. Furthermore, Expand Energy plans to focus on reducing debt in 2026 to reinforce its balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility during market lows while continuing to reward shareholders through its base dividend and share buybacks.

Year-to-date through April 24, 2026, Expand Energy has redeemed approximately $1.3 billion of gross debt and executed $150 million of share repurchases.

Financial Position

Cash flow from operations totaled $2.4 billion, which almost doubled from the prior-year quarter levels of $1.1 billion, while Expand Energy’s capital expenditure totaled $707 million, leading to a free cash flow of $1.7 billion. It also paid out $141 million in dividends during the period.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Expand Energy had a long-term debt of $4.1 billion, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 17.5%.

Guidance for Q2 & 2026

Expand Energy is targeting an average daily production in the range of 7,400-7,500 MMcfe for the second quarter of 2026 and 7,400-7,600 MMcfe for full-year 2026. The company has budgeted its capital spending between $770 million and $845 million for the upcoming quarter, while for 2026, the figure is projected to be between $2.75 billion and $2.95 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.12% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Expand Energy has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Expand Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.