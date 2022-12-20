Why ExlService (EXLS) is an Attractive Stock for Investors

ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is currently seeing growing demand across its client base for data-led solutions that help enhance the quality of business decisions, enable intelligent workflows and streamline operations.

The company’s shares have had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 25% against the 4% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 18.7% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. EXLS’ fundamentals indicate its potential to sustain this momentum in the near term.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. Price

ExlService Holdings, Inc. price | ExlService Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s earnings for 2022 and 2023 are expected to increase 22.8% and 11.9%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 24.6% and 13.9%, respectively, in 2022 and 2023.

Seven estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 4% in the past 60 days. For 2023, seven estimates have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has increased 3.1% in the past 60 days.

EXLS has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 9.1%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Booz Allen presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7% on average.

