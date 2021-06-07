Why EXFO Stock Skyrocketed on Monday

What happened

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) surged on Monday, rising more than 60%.

The communications equipment company's shares are trading higher after the company announced a deal to go private later this year as part of an all-cash transaction.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Highlighting why the tech stock is trading more than 60% above where it was trading last week, the deal price is $6 per share -- a 63% premium to the stock's 20-day volume-weighted average trading price. EXFO shareholders, of course, will receive $6 of cash per share they own if the deal closes.

The buyout is led by EXFO's founder, executive chairman, and majority shareholder, Germain Lamonde.

Now what

The deal, of course, is subject to court approval, a shareholder vote, and other customary closing conditions. EXFO estimates the buyout will close no later than Sep. 30, 2021.

Lamonde says he plans to remain with the company. "My objective is to continue working with our talented management team and employees globally to further develop what has become a successful global Test and System provider while maintaining its headquarters in Quebec City," he said in a press release about the deal.

10 stocks we like better than EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.