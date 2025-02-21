Why Exelixis Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday

Cancer drug specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) was quite the stock market star on Friday. Following news that it's making a big, shareholder-pleasing move, market players piled into the company to push its shares 5% higher on the day. This provided some light in what was generally a gloomy trading session, with the S&P 500 index falling by 1.7%.

A $500 million move

After market close on Thursday, Exelixis announced that it will launch a new share repurchase program, authorized for up to $500 million worth of its common stock before this coming Dec. 31. This will kick in once the current buyback program, also capped at $500 million, is exhausted. The company anticipates that will occur in this year's second calendar quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As with most repurchase programs, this one will take place from time to time and involve various amounts.

The new initiative will be Exelixis's fourth; the previous one was launched in August 2024. The pharmaceutical company is hardly a slacker when it comes to snapping up its own stock; the company revealed that it expended more than $1.2 billion on the activity through the end of 2024.

This doesn't fully justify owning the stock, but...

Investors tend to welcome news of stock repurchases because they mean that a company is helping prop up the value of its equity by dipping into the market for it now and again. While a buyback program should never be the leading reason for buying any stock, it is an encouraging sign that a management team has that sort of commitment.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $363,307 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,607 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $552,526!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Exelixis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.