Why Evoqua (AQUA) Doesn’t Fit the Present Profile of Other Growth Stocks

I have had my say on the current market volatility a few times but, just to reiterate, at this point it looks more like a healthy rotation and restructuring of risk than it does a collapse in the stock market. If you share that belief, there are some interesting inferences to draw. When the selloff of some stocks started a couple of weeks ago, everything that fit a certain profile got thrown into the mix. In most cases, that was an understandable part of the risk profile recalibration, but in others, it made a lot less sense. If this a temporary adjustment, those stocks will bounce back quickly and are worth buying on the drop.

If a stock had shown really strong gains since the pandemic lows a year ago and had higher than average P/Es, it became a target. However, some of those targets had high P/Es for good reason and it was the lows of a year ago that were absurd, not the highs of a month or two ago.

Take the water services company Evoqua (AQUA), for example.

AQUA climbed from a low of $7.09 back in March to a high of $31.63 in January. With hindsight, it is easy to look at that chart and think that obviously, a jump of well over 300% in just ten months must be massively overdone. That ignores some basic facts.

First, Evoqua is in the water business, and water is becoming more of an issue, both politically and economically, with each passing year. They provide outsourced water solutions for businesses, something that not that long ago very few would even consider. Water, even for big business, came from the local utility company. If you operate in California or some other state or locality with frequent water issues, the reliable supply that you may have taken for granted for so long is maybe not so reliable anymore. Cleaning and recycling your own water in that situation ensure continuity of supply and more predictable costs.

Little wonder then that, until the pandemic hit, Evoqua had been consistently growing revenue for years. This isn’t a startup adding double digits to a small number either. The company’s revenue for the last twelve months is north of $1.4 billion and they make money. Some may look at their forward guidance and feel that it isn’t too inspiring for a “growth” company, but the fact that they have beaten Wall Street estimates in each of the last four quarters shows that they tend to guide conservatively.

Evoqua just doesn’t fit the profile of what is being sold off if this really is just a dialing down of some of the more excessive risk. They are an established company with a solid record, whose growth is based on a fundamental societal shift that is still in its early stages. There is plenty of room for that growth to continue, not least because Evoqua currently derives only around fifteen percent of its revenue from overseas, where water issues are at least as prevalent as here in America and in many cases much more pressing. That is an area that management have said they will be focusing on this year.

They are the market leader in the U.S. by a long way in a growing business that is on the right side of history. That is a different kind of growth than shown by some of the names that have dropped over the last couple of months, and the 30% drop from the high in January was way overdone. Even after a bit of a bounce back, AQUA is still down over 18% in this move and now represents value as well as being a growth stock.

