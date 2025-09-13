Why Is Everyone Talking About Netflix?

Key Points Netflix's business model is evolving.

Ad-supported subscription is a genuine growth engine.

Profitability is scaling fast.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is back in the spotlight. After years of questions about saturation and slowing growth, the streaming giant has staged a significant comeback. Investors are paying attention, not just because of its subscriber numbers but also because Netflix is reinventing how it makes money -- and the results are starting to show.

Here's why everyone is talking about Netflix today and what it means for long-term investors.

Netflix's evolving business model

Netflix still makes most of its money from subscriptions. Customers pay a monthly fee for access to its catalog of original titles, licensed content, and global hits. Globally, it has more than 300 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries.

But subscriptions are only part of the story. Particularly, two important new levers are shaping growth:

A cheaper, ad-supported tier that brings in price-sensitive users while opening a lucrative advertising channel

A password-sharing crackdown that has turned freeloaders into paying subscribers

Both levers are contributing to revenue growth and, more importantly, margin expansion. Note, though, that revenue growth is likely to be more sustainable than margin expansion in the future.

Another important aspect of this evolution is the content spending. While Netflix still spends heavily on content, it has become far more disciplined. Rather than chasing subscriber growth at any cost, management is focusing on profitability and free cash flow (FCF). For perspective, operating margin has improved from 27.2% in the second quarter of 2024 to 34.1% in Q2 2025. Similarly, FCF grew by $1.1 billion to $2.3 billion during this period.

In other words, the tech giant is evolving from a hypergrowth company to a profitable growth business engine.

Advertising: From experiment to growth driver

The most significant driver of today's excitement is the ad-supported plan. In just two years, the product has scaled into a business of real significance.

Netflix reported that ad revenue doubled in 2024, and the company expects it to double again in 2025. The company now counts more than 94 million monthly active users on its ad-supported tier -- around 30% of its 300 million-plus global subscriber base.

That adoption is not just a number. Advertisers love Netflix's combination of premium content and engaged global audiences. The company is rolling out new ad formats, building an in-house ads suite, and signing partnerships to give marketers better targeting and measurement tools. For instance, in Q2 2025, Netflix rolled out its in-house first-party ad tech platform, Netflix Ads Suite, and integrated Yahoo DSP into its programmatic offering.

For investors, the significance is clear: Ads are no longer an experiment. They're a scalable second engine of growth.

Netflix's financials justify the optimism

Netflix's latest results underscore why the stock is drawing attention. In Q2 2025, the company posted $11.1 billion in revenue, up 16% year over year. Net income jumped 46% to $3.1 billion, while operating margin expanded to 34%, up from 27% a year earlier. Free cash flow more than doubled, reaching $2.3 billion in the quarter.

Perhaps most importantly, Netflix raised its full-year 2025 outlook. Management now expects revenue of between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion, with operating margins approaching 30% (up from its earlier forecast of 29%). That signals confidence in both top-line growth and the underlying profitability of its model.

Netflix's solid financial performance suggests that its strategy of running a content business alongside the ad tier is the right direction forward. More importantly, the company's improving profitability provides it with enormous firepower to invest in future growth -- particularly in creating top-quality content to delight its users.

What it means for investors

So, why is everyone talking about Netflix? Because the company has shown that it can still innovate its way forward. The ad tier is scaling quickly, and financial discipline is driving stronger margins and free cash flow.

For long-term investors, the question is no longer whether Netflix can grow. The honest debate is whether it can sustain that growth profitably in a competitive landscape. With a business model that's evolving and results to match, Netflix has earned its place back at the center of the investing conversation.

Netflix's mix of growth and profitability makes it one of the most compelling media stocks to watch today.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.