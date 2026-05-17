Why Everyone Is Talking About Lumentum Stock -- and Why Investors Should Care

Key Points

Lumentum is benefiting from a major shift in AI infrastructure.

The market may still be underestimating the long-term opportunity.

There are important barriers to entry for this business.

10 stocks we like better than Lumentum ›

For much of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, investors focused on the companies building the brains behind AI. But quietly, another critical layer of the AI ecosystem has started emerging as a major investment theme: optical networking.

And that shift is putting Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) in the spotlight.

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At first glance, Lumentum may not seem like an obvious AI winner. But as AI systems become larger and more powerful, the amount of data moving between servers and chips is exploding. And that is creating a new bottleneck, one which this tech company is addressing.

AI's next bottleneck is emerging.

For years, investors treated AI primarily as a compute story. The assumption was simple: More powerful chips would drive the next wave of AI growth. And that drove the huge interest in companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

But in many ways, the AI industry is beginning to realize that moving data efficiently may be just as important as processing it. Modern AI clusters can contain thousands of GPUs working simultaneously. As these systems scale, the amount of data moving across the network increases exponentially.

This matters because traditional copper-based networking infrastructure is starting to face real physical limitations. Higher speeds often lead to greater heat generation, increased power consumption, and lower efficiency.

As a result, networking is quietly becoming one of the most important parts of the AI infrastructure stack. And that may create a major long-term opportunity for optical networking companies.

Lumentum is quietly benefiting from the AI infrastructure boom

This is where Lumentum comes in. The company develops optical and photonic technologies that enable data transmission using light rather than traditional electrical connections. These technologies are used in cloud infrastructure, telecommunications networks, and, increasingly, AI data centers.

In many ways, Lumentum is helping build the communication layer behind data centers. Without fast and efficient networking, even the most advanced AI systems cannot reach their full potential. And the numbers already reflect that. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended March 28, 2026, revenue surged 90% year over year to $808 million, while operating margin improved by 700 basis points.

Better still, the tech company guided for revenue to reach about $1 billion in the fourth quarter, suggesting that growth will sustain in the near future.

Moreover, this is likely not a simple commodity business. Optical networking products require deep engineering expertise, manufacturing precision, and long customer qualification cycles. Reliability matters enormously because these components operate inside mission-critical infrastructure. As a result, established suppliers like Lumentum can potentially build stronger competitive positioning over time.

This opportunity may be bigger than many investors realize

One reason investors are increasingly paying attention to Lumentum is that the opportunity may extend far beyond the current AI spending cycle. In many ways, the AI industry is still in the early stages of building its long-term infrastructure. As AI systems grow larger and more complex, the need for faster, more energy-efficient networking infrastructure could increase dramatically.

If that happens, optical networking may become a foundational component of future AI data centers rather than simply another supporting technology. That is what makes Lumentum particularly interesting from a long-term investment perspective.

What does it mean for investors?

There is no doubt that Lumentum's prospects are bright. Still, investors should remain realistic. AI infrastructure stocks have already rallied significantly, and expectations across the sector are rising quickly. Investors should continue to closely monitor production scaling, customer demand, and competitive intensity.

Having said that, Lumentum may be worth watching for one important reason: The market may still be underestimating how critical networking could become in the AI era in helping systems communicate efficiently at scale.

And if that long-term demand continues to grow, periods of volatility or market pullbacks could eventually create opportunities for investors to build a position in this stock.

Should you buy stock in Lumentum right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Lumentum, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.