Why Is Everyone Talking About Dutch Bros Stock?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has been an outlier in the food and beverage industry. At a time when many restaurants face challenges to grow, the beverage company delivered 33% revenue growth in 2024.

The stock has recently performed even better, giving investors an 87% return in the last 12 months (as of April 1). But before you rush into buying the coffee-chain stock, let's explore why investors are excited about the company.

An up-and-coming food and beverage company

In a world where most people are familiar with Starbucks coffee, Dutch Bros is a rather unconventional coffee company.

Founded in 1992, Dutch Bros began operating on a single pushcart selling espresso. As the business grew, the company added carts and eventually established the drive-thru coffee shop model. It kept adding new stores over the years, and by the end of 2024, it had 982 locations across 18 states.

In addition to operating mainly drive-thru shops (as opposed to traditional sit-down cafes), the beverage company's biggest sellers are its cold and ice-blended drinks, accounting for 87% of the company's total beverage sales in 2024. This product portfolio differs significantly from those of traditional coffee shops, where hot beverages account for the most significant portion of sales.

This rising coffee company competes against its larger peer by focusing on serving high-quality, hand-crafted beverages fast and with superior service. Besides its core espresso-based beverages, Dutch Bros now offers a wide range of differentiated and customizable cold and hot beverages. By offering a wider menu that's customizable, Dutch Bros appeals to a broad array of customer demands.

The company is highly focused on building a loyal customer base via strategies like community building, a strong loyalty program, and high customer engagement on social media. The result is a highly engaged customer group, with 71% of transactions going through the loyalty program.

Dutch Bros has a clear growth path

Dutch Bros has been growing rapidly in recent years. In the last five years, revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% due to rapid store expansion and same-store growth.

While the coffee expert is no longer a small company -- it generated $1.3 billion of revenue in 2024 -- the estimated market opportunity of more than $150 billion presents a clear path for growth. The good news is that the company has strategies to keep its growth machine spinning in the coming years.

The most obvious method is via store openings. According to the company's latest presentation, there is a 3,500-shop opportunity in the U.S. states in which it already operates. That doesn't include the opportunity in other states that it has yet to enter. In 2025, the company plans to add 160 stores in existing and new markets.

Besides opening new stores, the food company has room to grow same-store sales. For instance, its food sales accounted for less than 2% of revenue in 2024, significantly less than other leading coffee chains' sales percentages of around 25%. Similarly, its low proportion of sales in the morning (5-10 a.m.) presents another opportunity to grow same-store sales.

Beyond in-store sales, the company is also experimenting with selling packaging products, which will open up completely new growth opportunities. While the new venture is still in its early days, investors should keep a close eye on its development.

In short, Dutch Bros is just getting started!

What it means for investors

Dutch Bros has captured investors' attention for good reason. Its unique and proven business model delights customers, which in turn leads to solid financial performance.

Better still, the beverage company has ample room for expansion, whether through new store openings, same-store sales growth, or innovative businesses. Dutch Bros is pursuing all three opportunities at once.

No wonder investors are excited about the company!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.