Why Is Everyone Talking About Cava Stock?

In a world where growth has been difficult, Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) has been an outlier. It grew its top line by a remarkable 35% in the latest financial year, a feat that only a handful of companies can match.

Unsurprisingly, the stock price surged by 46% in the last 12 months (as of this writing) as optimistic investors rushed to buy the stock. Here's a look at the opportunities ahead of this up-and-coming food company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Copying Chipotle's playbook

Cava is a fast-casual food operator providing Mediterranean food across its 367 self-operated restaurants in 25 states.

Copying Chipotle Mexican Grill's enormously successful playbook, Cava offers 38 ingredients that customers can mix and match, satisfying a broad range of dietary preferences such as vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and keto. In fact, the company claims that these ingredients can create more than 17.4 billion combinations, giving customers ample choices to eat well and be healthy.

To ensure the quality of its materials, the restaurant operator runs an integrated supply chain, allowing it to source products directly from 50 trusted growers and producers. It also processes materials in its facilities before distributing them to the restaurants. By closely controlling its supply chain, the company ensures that only the best ingredients reach its customers cost-effectively and efficiently.

Like Chipotle, Cava operates all its restaurants. This strategy ensures that it delivers the exact experience to consumers irrespective of the restaurants and locations, giving it more control of the brand. The downside is that this approach is capital-intensive, which could slow down its expansion process.

While it's still early, Cava has delivered some solid performance. In 2024, it opened 58 new restaurants, grew same-store sales by 13.4%, and delivered restaurant-level profits of $238 million, up 34% year over year. If it continues to execute at this level, it could sustain that growth for a while.

Cava has a massive growth runway

Cava is an example of a solid growth company. It grew its restaurant count from 22 in 2016 to 367 in 2024, and revenue surged from $45 million to $964 million in the same period. Despite its solid performance, the company is likely in the early stages of its growth runway.

The primary growth driver for the company is new store openings, riding the massive trend of healthy living at an affordable price. According to Cava's initial public offering prospectus, there is a potential to have more than 1,000 stores by 2032. This figure could grow further as the company gains in scale and brand awareness. For perspective, Chipotle operated more than 3,400 stores in 2024. In 2025 alone, Cava expects to add 62 to 66 restaurants (net of any closures).

The other important growth driver is same-store-sales growth, which requires things like increased foot traffic, larger order sizes, and price increases. To this end, the company is experimenting with new menus, loyalty programs, packaging goods, and new store formats to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

While there is a clear growth path, Cava must still execute well to delight its customers daily. And here's where it has another advantage: its founder-operator business structure. Two of its founders are still leading the company as the CEO and chief concept officer.

Founders generally care more about building great companies, so they tend to focus on making tough decisions rather than satisfying Wall Street's short-term targets. Besides, as both founders collectively own slightly less than 3% of Cava's stock, their long-term interests are well aligned with the shareholders'.

In short, Cava has plenty of ingredients to keep its growth machine spinning for the foreseeable future.

What it means for investors

Cava represents a rare blend of a solid track record of growth and ongoing momentum to scale. It leverages its unique integrated business model and emphasis on quality food at an affordable price.

While it's not without risk -- the fast-casual space is fiercely competitive -- Cava has carved out a niche of being the category leader in Mediterranean food. If it continues to execute, there's a good chance it can become the next Chipotle.

Cava stock is worth keeping on your radar if you're a growth-focused investor with a long-term horizon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cava Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Cava Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cava Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,429!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group and recommends the following options: short June 2025 $55 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.