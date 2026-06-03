Why Is Everyone Suddenly Paying Attention to Applied Digital Stock? Here's Why You Should Care.

Key Points

Applied Digital is not an AI software company.

The company's opportunity stems from a growing shortage of AI infrastructure.

Instead of betting on which AI model will win, investors gain exposure to the infrastructure layer that supports the entire ecosystem.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has suddenly become one of the most talked-about stocks in the artificial intelligence space.

At first glance, that may seem strange. The company does not build AI models. It does not design cutting-edge semiconductors, and it certainly is not the household name that Nvidia has become.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

So why are investors suddenly paying attention?

The answer lies in a critical bottleneck that could shape the future of artificial intelligence. As technology companies race to deploy more AI systems, they are discovering that securing enough electricity and data center capacity may be just as important as securing graphics processing units (GPUs).

That is where Applied Digital comes in. The company is quietly positioning itself as a supplier of the infrastructure needed to power the AI revolution.

Applied Digital is building the foundation beneath the AI boom

Most investors think of AI as a software story. Others focus on chipmakers such as Nvidia that provide the computing power behind large language models.

But every AI workload ultimately requires a physical home. Massive clusters of GPUs need electricity, cooling systems, networking equipment, and specialized facilities capable of operating around the clock.

Applied Digital builds and operates those facilities. Rather than competing directly with AI companies, the business is attempting to become a critical infrastructure provider to the industry's biggest spenders.

In many ways, Applied Digital is pursuing a simple strategy: build the digital real estate that AI companies cannot operate without.

The real opportunity is bigger than most investors realize

The AI industry is facing a problem that receives less attention than the latest model releases -- there is not enough infrastructure.

Major technology companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to expand their AI capabilities. Yet bringing new data center capacity online takes years and requires significant land, power, cooling equipment, and capital.

That shortage of resources (particularly electricity) has transformed data centers from a boring corner of the technology industry into one of the most valuable assets in the AI ecosystem. For Applied Digital, that shift could be transformational.

The company recently announced its second long-term hyperscaler agreement, which pushed its contracted lease revenue into the tens of billions of dollars. For a business of its size -- the company generated just $127 million in revenue in the latest quarter -- those numbers are difficult for investors to ignore.

More importantly, they suggest that some of the world's largest technology companies are already planning for AI demand that extends many years into the future, and Applied Digital is playing an important role in that.

A landlord to the AI revolution

One of the most interesting ways to think about Applied Digital is as a landlord. Landlords do not need to know which of their tenants will become the most successful. They simply provide the space.

Applied Digital's AI Factory is designed to do something similar. As demand for AI infrastructure grows, the company hopes to lease power, cooling, and data center capacity to hyperscaler customers that need to deploy thousands of GPUs.

That approach offers an important advantage. Rather than betting on which AI model will win, which chatbot will gain market share, or which software platform will dominate, investors are gaining exposure to the infrastructure layer that supports the entire ecosystem.

If AI continues expanding, demand for that infrastructure could grow regardless of which companies ultimately emerge as the biggest winners.

Why investors should care

Despite all this, Applied Digital remains a speculative investment. The company still faces execution and financing risks, as well as the challenge of completing large-scale projects on time.

Yet those risks are precisely why many investors are paying attention. AI is not just creating demand for software and semiconductors. It is also creating demand for the power-hungry infrastructure that enables those technologies.

Applied Digital aims to supply it.

Whether the company ultimately becomes a major winner remains to be seen. But as AI spending accelerates and infrastructure shortages persist, it is becoming increasingly clear why investors should have Applied Digital on their radar.

Should you buy stock in Applied Digital right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.