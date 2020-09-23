Why Every Investor Should Consider Dividend Yield

For many retail investors, dividend yield is incredibly boring. Maybe it is just that in a world where stocks’ percentage gains are often measured in the hundreds, it is hard to get excited about a single digit return. Or maybe it is that it makes people think of bonds, which investors typically see as somewhere to stash some of their money to guard against market volatility rather than as an active investment. However, history shows that reinvested dividends are by far the most important factor in long term stock market gains.

That is in large part due to the power of compounding. Each time you reinvest a dividend payment, you increase the number of shares you own, resulting in slightly more in dividends, so more shares, which produce more in dividends, etc., etc. Even if you fully grasp that concept, however, the historical numbers are still mind blowing.

Reinvested dividends actually account for 78% of the total return of the S&P 500 over the last 50 years, according to Hartford Funds. That is a shocking number, and a graphic illustration of it that shows the growth of $10,000 since 1970 (taken from the same white paper linked to above) is striking:

And yet, despite that, most young investors, who stand to benefit the most from that, barely consider dividends when evaluating a stock. Obviously, if you are trading on Robinhood or a similar platform, and intend to hold something for a period measured in days at most, that is understandable. Even in that situation, though, you have to invest the money you made somewhere, and for long-term holdings, dividend yield should be one of your top considerations.

That is especially true today.

The stock market looks vulnerable right now. It has powered to new highs in a situation where unemployment is at levels not seen for a decade or so, following the biggest single quarter drop in GDP in history. That is all based on an assumption that looks questionable -- namely that this will all be temporary and short-lived. But even if that assumption turns out to be true, a lot of that recovery looks priced in right now.

That seems to leave little upside with substantial downside risk, but for the kind of investing I am talking about here, with a time span measured in decades, you shouldn’t be worrying about short-term concerns regarding your entry point. Nor should you, in some ways, be too concerned about individual stocks. Even the most solid-looking dividend payer, with a long history of increasing payouts, could be vulnerable in the future. After all, GE fit that description for a long time and now pays only a token penny each quarter.

That said, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 overall is at historic lows right now, hardly surprising given that short-term interest rates are effectively at zero, so it may be worth overweighting some high-paying stocks for a while. My preferred strategy would be around a 70/30 with the 70 going to a simple index fund and the 30 split between some higher dividend payers.

That could maybe include a couple of companies that hold mortgage-backed securities like AGNC Investment (AGNC), which currently yields around 10%, or maybe something from the traditionally high-yielding but currently depressed energy sector, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) which offers an anticipated yield over the next year of 9.79% at yesterday’s closing price.

If you choose to do that, there are two things to bear in mind. The first is obvious: Dividends will only be reinvested if you instruct your broker to do it. Make sure that you set up your account accordingly for both the index fund and any higher-yielding individual stocks.

The second is that yield is a reward for risk, so high-yielding stocks generally have more risk than average. The two stocks mentioned above have long-term risk, for example. XOM is looking at a rapidly changing energy market, with the rise of renewables and the success of EVs from the likes of Tesla (TSLA), while AGNC has long-term interest rate risk given that rates are at historic lows.

In both cases, however, the short-term risks to dividends have recently played out as the coronavirus shutdown put the squeeze on. That suggests that dividends should be safe for a while but longer-term risks to capital will mean that these aren’t the traditional “buy ‘em and forget ‘em” long-term dividend plays. The potential for capital losses will have to be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Still, the most important things for investors right now are that they understand the value of dividends and ensure that their account is set up to reinvest them, and that at least a part of their portfolio is taking advantage of that history. Do that and the tendency toward growth in the market and the power of compounding will do the rest.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.