Why Is Eversource (ES) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Eversource Energy (ES). Shares have lost about 0.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Eversource due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Eversource has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Eversource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Eversource is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, WEC Energy Group (WEC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2024 more than a month ago.

WEC Energy reported revenues of $2.28 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares with $1.10 a year ago.

WEC Energy is expected to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

WEC Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

