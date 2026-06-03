Why Is EverQuote (EVER) Down 20.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EverQuote (EVER). Shares have lost about 20.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EverQuote due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

EverQuote's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Automotive Vertical Grows



EverQuote reported first-quarter 2026 operating net income per share of 51 cents, significantly exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.6%. The bottom line increased 34.2% from the prior-year period level.



Total revenues rose 15% year over year to $191 million. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%.



The better-than-expected quarterly results were fueled by solid performance across both the Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance segments, supported by higher variable marketing investments. The upside was partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.



EVER’s Q1 Results in Detail



Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical grew 13% year over year to $172.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.1 million. Our estimate was $164 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical increased 33% year over year to $18.5 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million. Our estimate was $13.1 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical declined 100% year over year.



Total costs and operating expenses rose 5.5% year over year to $167.4 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $159.2 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 19% year over year to $55.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 30% year over year to $29.3 million, which outpaced our estimate of $24 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 15.4% for the quarter.



EVER’s Financial Update



EverQuote exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $178.4 million, up 4.1% from the 2025-end level.



Total assets were $323.9 million, down 0.9% from the 2025-end level. Total stockholders' equity increased 1.2% from the 2025-end level to $240.8 million.



Cash from operations was $29.6 million, which increased 27% year over year.



During the quarter, EVER repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for approximately $19.9 million.



EVER’s Q2 2026 Guidance



For the second quarter of 2026, EverQuote guided revenues in the $185-$195 million range, implying 21% year-over-year growth.



Management expects variable marketing dollars in the $55-$57 million range, suggesting 23% year-over-year growth.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $28-$30 million, indicating 32% year-over-year growth.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 21.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EverQuote has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise EverQuote has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

EverQuote belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Atlassian (TEAM), has gained 18.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Atlassian reported revenues of $1.79 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +31.7%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares with $0.97 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Atlassian is expected to post earnings of $1.50 per share, indicating a change of +53.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +31% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Atlassian. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.