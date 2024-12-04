Why Is EverQuote (EVER) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EverQuote (EVER). Shares have added about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EverQuote due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

EverQuote Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top on Strong Automotive Vertical



EverQuote reported third-quarter 2024 operating net income per share of 6 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63.2%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 40 cents per share.



The quarterly results reflected solid performances across Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance verticals, and increased variable marketing margin, partially offset by higher expenses.

Behind EVER’s Headlines

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 202% year over year to $130 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $126 million. Our estimate was $125.2 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $30 million, which increased 14.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate was pegged at $13.9 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $0.4 million, which plunged 63.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate was pegged at $0.6 million.



Total revenues of $144.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The top line surged 162.7% year over year.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 57.3% to $132.9 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $131.9 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing margin increased 125% year over year in the quarter under review to $43.9 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $40.5 million. Our estimate was negative $40.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $18.8 million against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million. Our estimate was negative $16.4 million.

Financial Update

EverQuote exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $82.9 million, up 118.5% from 2023 end. Total assets were $180.5 million, up 62.7% from 2023 end.



Total stockholders' equity increased 45.5% to $117.7 million.



Cash from operations was $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus cash outflow of $4.1 million.

Q4 Guidance

EverQuote estimates revenues in the range of $131-$136 million and a variable marketing margin in the band of $38-$40 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA between $14 million and $16 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 17.78% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EverQuote has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise EverQuote has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

EverQuote belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, CNO Financial (CNO), has gained 9.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.

CNO reported revenues of $1.13 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.1%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares with $0.88 a year ago.

CNO is expected to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.6%.

CNO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.