Why Everi Holdings' Shares Jumped 13.5% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of gambling industry supplier Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) jumped as much as 18.9% in trading Wednesday as investors grew hopeful the gambling industry will return to normal soon. At the close of the market, shares were up 13.5% on the day.

So what

The market and stocks related to travel and leisure were climbing today because yesterday Moderna announced positive results on phase 1 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The vaccine will move to a phase 3 trial on July 27.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors in stocks related to gambling are excited about the vaccine because it could pave the way for a recovery of the businesses. Most casinos were shut down in April and May, and visitation has been very light so far this summer. But vaccines in 2020 could lead to a return to normal sometime as early as 2021.

Now what

There's no question the move today is speculative, but that's what we've come to expect in today's market. Investors are looking for any positive sign they can that the economy and travel will return to normal with vaccines that may be coming in 2021. While yesterday's news was an incremental positive for gambling suppliers like Everi, there's a long road to recovery for the industry, so expect some volatility along the way.

10 stocks we like better than Everi Holdings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Everi Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.