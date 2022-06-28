Why Everest Re (RE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Everest Re in Focus

Based in Hamilton, Everest Re (RE) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 3.33%. The reinsurance company is paying out a dividend of $1.65 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.33% compared to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield of 1.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $6.60 is up 6.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Everest Re has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.50%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Everest Re's payout ratio is 19%, which means it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $34.27 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 18.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that RE is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

