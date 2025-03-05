Why Is Everest Group (EG) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Everest Group (EG). Shares have added about 4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Everest Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Everest Group Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Expenses



Everest Group reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating loss of $18.39 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $16.65. EG had reported an operating income of $25.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Everest Group witnessed higher premiums in the reinsurance segment and strong core fixed income investment returns. Soft performance in the insurance businesses, higher expenses and underwriting loss partially offset the upside.

Operational Update

Everest Group’s total operating revenues of nearly $4.64 billion increased 26.7% year over year on higher premiums earned and net investment income. The top line beat the consensus mark by 4.4%.



Gross written premiums improved 8% year over year to $4.7 billion, driven by strong double-digit growth in property and specialty lines across both segments. It was partially offset by reductions in certain casualty lines. Our estimate was $5.1 billion.



Net investment income was $473 million, which increased 15.1% year over year. The upside was driven by a larger asset base as well as strong core fixed income investment returns. Our estimate was $419.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $496 million.



Total claims and expenses surged 59% to $5.4 billion, primarily due to higher incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, other underwriting expenses, corporate expenses and interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense. Our estimate was $3.6 billion.



Pre-tax underwriting loss was $1.4 billion against the year-ago quarter’s pre-tax underwriting income of $245 million. Pre-tax catastrophe losses net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums were $173 million, wider than the loss of $143 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio deteriorated 4,230 basis points (bps) year over year to 135.5 in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 114, while our estimate was pinned at 89.8.

Segment Update

The Reinsurance segment’s gross written premiums were $3.3 billion, up 12.6% year over year. The rise was led by a 54.4% increase in Property Catastrophe XOL and 19.9% in Property ProRata. It was partially offset by a 7.3% decrease in Casualty Pro-Rata, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.



The combined ratio of the Reinsurance segment deteriorated 1,180 bps to 90.4. Our estimate was 91.8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 93.



The Insurance segment generated gross written premiums of $1.3 billion, down 1.6% year over year. Everest Insurance grew 32.3% in Property and Short Tail and 37.2% in Other Specialty lines, offset by a decrease of 36.9% in Accident and Health and 20% in Specialty Casualty, primarily in North America.



The combined ratio deteriorated 10,680 bps to 239.2 for the Insurance segment. Our estimate was 83.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pinned at 142.

Financial Update

Everest Group exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with total investments and cash of $41.5 billion, up 11.8% from the 2023 level. Shareholder equity at the end of the reported quarter increased 5.1% from the figure at the end of 2023 to $13.9 billion.



Book value per share was $322.97 as of Dec. 31, 2024, up 6.1% from the 2023-end level. The annualized net income return on equity was negative 15.7% against positive 23.8% in the year-ago quarter.



Everest Group’s cash flow from operations was $4.9 billion in the quarter, up 8.8% year over year. The company paid common share dividends of $86 million during the quarter.

Full-Year Highlights

Full-year 2024 operating income per share of $29.83 decreased 55% year over year. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23%.



Total revenues jumped 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $17.28 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -37.36% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Everest Group has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Everest Group has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

