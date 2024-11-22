Why Is Evercore (EVR) Up 17.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Evercore (EVR). Shares have added about 17.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Evercore due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Evercore Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Evercore’s third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $1.30.



Results benefited from an increase in revenues generated from the Investment Management and Investment Banking & Equities segments. Further, an improvement in AUM balance was another positive. However, the rise in expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $78.4 million, which surged 50.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Evercore’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

In the third quarter of 2024, total revenues of $738.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695.4 million. Further, the top line increased 28.6% year over year.



On an adjusted basis, net revenues came in at $739.5 million, up 28.4% year over year.



Total expenses increased 24.1% year over year to $612.2 million. This was mainly due to a rise in all the components of total expenses.



The adjusted compensation ratio was 66%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 68%.



Adjusted operating margin was 18.2%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 14.4%.

Evercore’s Quarterly Segmental Performance (GAAP Basis)

Investment Banking & Equities: Net revenues increased 29% year over year to $712.8 million. This rise was primarily due to an increase in all the components of net revenues. Also, operating income surged 59% to $116.4 million.



Investment Management: Net revenues were $21.4 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Operating income was $5.6 million, up 55.1% year over year.



AUM was $13.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, up 23.2% year over year.

Evercore’s Balance Sheet Position

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $533.1 million and investment securities and certificates of deposit were $1.3 billion. Moreover, current assets exceeded current liabilities by $1.6 billion as of the same date.

Evercore’s Capital Distributions Activities

In the reported quarter, Evercore repurchased 0.4 million shares at an average price of $236.91.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Evercore has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Evercore has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Evercore belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. Another stock from the same industry, Goldman Sachs (GS), has gained 13.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.

Goldman reported revenues of $12.7 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.5%. EPS of $8.40 for the same period compares with $5.47 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Goldman is expected to post earnings of $7.93 per share, indicating a change of +44.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Goldman. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

