Why EverCommerce Stock Is Soaring This Week

March 17, 2023 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by Keith Noonan for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) are making big gains following the publication of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The e-commerce specialist's share price is up 25.7% from last week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

EverCommerce released its Q4 results after the market closed on March 15, posting sales that topped the average analyst estimate but a net loss for the period when the market had anticipated a profit. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $161.8 million, while the average analyst target had called for per-share earnings of $0.08 on sales of $157.97 million. Despite the earnings miss, the company's sales beat and forward guidance powered big gains for the stock.

Money in a miniature shopping cart.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

With sales climbing roughly 22% year over year in the fourth quarter, EverCommerce closed out last year with revenue of $465.3 million -- up approximately 32% annually. It looks like sales growth should accelerate significantly this year.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates sales to be between $157 million and $160 million, suggesting growth of just 10% -- but sales are expected to pick up later in the year. It also anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $27 million and $29 million in Q1.

For the full-year period management is guiding for adjusted EBITDA between $134 million and $142 million on revenue between $680 million and $700 million. Based on the midpoint of its targets, EverCommerce anticipates sales and adjusted EBITDA to grow roughly 48% and 16%, respectively, this year.

Following the earnings release and guidance update, the analyst covering the company for Barclays raised the stock's one-year price target from $9 per share to $10 per share. The Barclays analyst saw steady net revenue retention rates and performance as positive developments for the e-commerce specialist but still maintained an equal weight rating on the stock.

Now what

EverCommerce went public in July 2021 and hit the market at a time when e-commerce businesses were facing headwinds and investors were generally pivoting away from small- and mid-cap growth stocks. Even after the recent post-earnings really for the stock, EverCommerce trades down roughly 53% from the lifetime high it reached shortly after its initial public offering.

With the company valued at roughly $2 billion and trading at approximately 3 times expected forward sales and 31 times expected earnings, the company still has a growth-dependent valuation that could open the door for outsize volatility in the event of turbulence for the broader market. On the other hand, the company is finding success marketing its e-commerce and payments solutions to small and medium businesses and these services potentially have long runways for expansion.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

