Why Eventbrite Stock Rose 20% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) were moving higher last month, after the event-ticketing specialist posted a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report as revenue beat the company's own guidance. As a result, the stock finished November up 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Nearly all of the stock's gains came on Nov. 8 after its earnings report came out.

EB data by YCharts

So what

Eventbrite's revenue rose 11% in the quarter to $82.1 million, which was well ahead of expectations at $77 million. That growth was driven by its Self Sign-On channel, which allows smaller companies to sign on for the service, and saw 23% growth in tickets sold. Overall paid ticket volume was up 13% to 26.9 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company also took further steps to integrate Ticketfly customers onto its platform and expects to focus on the music business, which has been a pain point as growth was flat in the quarter.

On the bottom line, its operating loss widened from $13.1 million to $22.9 million, and it posted a per-share loss of $0.36, which was worse than analyst estimates at a loss of $0.26.

In a letter to shareholders, management touted the progress in the Ticketfly migration and growth opportunities in Self-Sign On and international. Looking toward the future, they added, "Our core markets and categories represent a market opportunity estimated at over $3 billion in sales per year, and we believe there is additional long-term growth potential across new event categories, countries, and product extensions."

Now what

Looking ahead, management guided revenue for the fourth quarter at $75 million to $79 million, nearly flat compared with $75.9 million in revenue from the fourth quarter a year ago.

Eventbrite has clearly struggled since its IPO last year, and a slow-growth, money-losing company is fundamentally unattractive. Still, there is ample opportunity in the ticketing space, as companies such as LiveNation have shown. As it puts the Ticketfly migration behind it, Eventbrite should be on more solid footing next year.

10 stocks we like better than Eventbrite

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eventbrite wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Live Nation Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.