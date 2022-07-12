Why Even a Bad Q2 Earnings Season May Contain a Note of Hope

Some companies reporting earnings early, around five percent of the S&P 500, have already given us their results for the second quarter, but earnings season will get underway in earnest this week when big banks begin reporting on Thursday. One could say that given the uncertainty around the overall trajectory of the economy, it will be a quarter full of uncertainty. The good news, though, is that uncertainty cuts both ways, and that means there is a chance of some positive surprises as well as negative.

Just this morning, for example, PepsiCo (PEP) reported earnings of $1.86 per share, easily beating the consensus estimate for $1.74, and raised their revenue outlook for the year as a whole. Good news, of course, but negative observers will point to the fact that profits were down nearly forty percent from the same quarter last year.

That could well set the tone for the upcoming season: earnings that show a big drop from last year, but aren’t as bad as expected. The market has been falling since around November, and the main reasons for the decline are presumably now priced not just into stocks, but also analysts’ estimates for EPS and revenue in Q2. Most of the downward revisions came in the first quarter, but they have slowed as Q2 has progressed. Full year estimates have even been increased overall and are now higher on average than they were at the end of Q1. There seems to be a feeling among analysts that corporations have weathered the storm to some extent.

The problem with that analysis, though, is that the factors that have caused the problems so far this year aren't really going away, which we will no doubt hear a lot about from CEOs whose companies’ earnings disappoint. The Fed is still raising rates and is committed to continuing down that path. That is not surprising given that inflation, while moderating a touch, is still at 4.7%, well over the central bank’s target rate of 2%. Supply chains are still disrupted or, in some cases, completely broken. There is a global labor shortage. The dollar continues to gain strength, hurting U.S. exporters and global brands. Transportation and logistics costs are still catching up with oil’s climb. And the Russian war in Ukraine is still raging.

When CEOs who have missed expectations cite any or all of the above, it will be tempting to see it as them making excuses. After all, most of them will still be compensated with many millions of dollars, even as they fail to deliver, so it is in their interests to list outside forces that are responsible for their company's shortcomings and to suggest that far from doing a poor job, they have heroically overcome massive problems. It's hard to gin up sympathy for people earning giant sums of money, but that makes it no less true that corporations truly are facing an historic collection of real, simultaneous problems and, under the circumstances, are doing remarkably well to this point.

All of that means that even if this earnings season results in a lot of bad numbers on a year-to-year basis and/or relative to expectations, it may not cause another big selloff. There are legitimate reasons for a bad Q2, reasons with which all investors are familiar. The market will likely be more concerned with outlook than with an understandably disappointing first half of the year. Things will get better; they always do at some point, and after a few quarters of negativity, the focus of both management and investors is likely to shift to that simple fact. Over the next few weeks, even though the outlook is still uncertain, a note of hope can creep in that may make big drops a lot less likely.

