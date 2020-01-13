Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Gained 53% in 2019

What happened

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) outpaced a booming market last year as the stock jumped 53% compared to a 29% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The stock had been doing better earlier in the year, having risen by more than 60% by July. Yet shareholders of the fintech specialist still nearly doubled the wider market's return.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Euronet joined other payments processing and "war on cash" stocks as outperformers in 2019 due to rising optimism that the industry is operating in an ideal selling environment. There's plenty of evidence of strong demand trends, for example, with ATM transactions rising 13% in the third quarter. Euronet also benefited; it saw rising revenue in its digital and money-transfer segments last quarter, which supported an increase in net income of more than 30% to $138 million.

Now what

CEO Michael Brown and his team are projecting more robust earnings growth in the fiscal fourth quarter as profits jump to $1.61 per share from $1.37 per share last year. The stock's wider rally will depend on positive global economic momentum into 2020 and on investors' continued attraction to the fintech space.

10 stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.