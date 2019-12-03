Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Climbed 12.2% in November

What happened

Shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) gained 12.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Institutional buying and a newly announced partnership helped the stock bounce back after sell-offs on the heels of the company's third-quarter earnings release in October.

EEFT data by YCharts.

Euronet initially fell after the company reported its third-quarter earnings results on Oct. 22, but shares regained momentum late in October following 13F filings that showed increased institutional support for the stock. This momentum carried through into November. Combined with gains for the broader market, this helped the ATM and payment-processing company close out last month with double-digit gains.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

DuPont Capital published its 13F filing on Oct. 28, revealing that it had purchased nearly 60,000 shares of Euronet in the third quarter. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas published a filing the same day showing that it had boosted its position in the stock by roughly 312,000 shares, and the California Public Employees' Retirement System published a filing on Oct. 31 reporting that it had added nearly 105,000 new Euronet shares to its holdings.

The company's stock may have also gotten a boost from news that PayPal's Xoom money transfer service was partnering with Walmart and Euronet's Ria division to allow users living outside of the U.S. to transfer money to users in the country.

Now what

Euronet stock has dipped a bit this month amid sell-offs for the broader market, with shares down roughly 2% in December's trading so far.

EEFT data by YCharts.

The company is guiding for adjusted earnings per share of $1.61 in the fourth quarter, and Euronet shares now trade at roughly 22 times this year's expected earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Euronet Worldwide and recommends the following options: short January 2020 $97 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.