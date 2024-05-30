Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT). Shares have added about 6.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Euronet Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Euronet's Q1 Earnings Beat on Money Transfer Unit

Euronet reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28%. The bottom line soared 47% year over year.



Total revenues were $857 million, which improved 9% year over year and on a constant-currency basis. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.3%.

The quarterly results received an impetus from strong revenue contributions from the EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer segments. Solid growth in cross-border transactions and sustained demand for digital products aided performance. However, the upside was partly offset by a higher level of operating costs.

Q1 Update

EEFT’s net income climbed 32.3% year over year to $26.2 million. Operating income of $64 million advanced 40% year over year, or 45% on a constant-currency basis.



Total operating expenses escalated 6.9% year over year to $793 million due to an increase in direct operating costs, and salaries and benefits.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% year over year, or 19% on a constant-currency basis, to $108.8 million.

Segmental Performances

The EFT Processing segment recorded revenues of $217.2 million in the first quarter, which grew 13% year over year, or 12% on a constant-currency basis. The metric outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202 million.



Adjusted EBITDA soared 51% year over year, or 54% on a constant-currency basis, to $44.7 million.



Operating income of $21.5 million increased more than three-fold year over year and on a constant-currency basis. Total transactions of the unit climbed 36% year over year to 2,502 million on the back of improved high-volume low-value transactions across India.



The segment’s results were aided by a growing merchant acquiring business and venturing into new markets.



The epay segment’s revenues advanced 8% year over year and on a constant-currency basis to $257.1 million, higher than the consensus mark of $255 million.



Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million decreased 3% year over year, or 2% on a constant-currency basis, in the first quarter.



Operating income slid 3% year over year and on a constant-currency basis to $26.6 million. Transactions in the unit were 953 million, down 2% year over year.



Expanding digital media and mobile sales contributed to the segment’s strength, partly offset by an elevated expense level resulting from inflationary challenges and growth-related business investments.



The Money Transfer segment generated revenues of $384.6 million, which advanced 7% year over year and on a constant-currency basis. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $382 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% year over year, or 10% on a constant-currency basis, to $44.5 million.



Operating income of $37.2 million improved 14% year over year, or 17% on a constant-currency basis. Total transactions grew 8% year over year to 40.6 million, attributable to strength in cross-border transactions and direct-to-consumer digital transactions. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in intra-U.S. transactions.



In addition to sustained strong demand for digital products, prudent cost management efforts also contributed to the segment’s quarterly performance.



Corporate and Other expenses dipped 0.5% year over year to $21.3 million.

Financial Update (as of Mar 31, 2024)

Euronet exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, which fell 1.4% from the 2023-end figure. Total assets of $5.7 billion tumbled 3.4% from the level in 2023 end.



Debt obligations, net of the current portion, amounted to $1.3 billion, which dropped 26.6% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2023. Short-term debt was $676.8 million.



Equity of $1.2 billion dipped 0.5% from the 2023-end figure.



There was roughly $579 million left under EEFT’s revolving credit facilities at the first-quarter end.

2024 Bottom-Line View Reaffirmed

Management continues to expect adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to record 10-15% year-over-year growth in 2024.

