Why Etsy Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) soared on Monday, in what was perhaps a delayed reaction to positive quarterly earnings reported last week. As of 3:30 p.m. EST, Etsy stock was up 12%.

So what

On Thursday afternoon after the market closed, Etsy reported fantastic results for the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the stock didn't do much in response, likely because of market sentiment that day. Many growth stocks sold off during this past week and struggled to find their legs even on Friday. Etsy seemed to be among the stocks in this crowd.

Image source: Getty Images.

For 2020, Etsy's revenue was up 111% year over year to over $1.7 billion. And its net income for 2020 was up 264% compared to 2019 to $349 million. Those are blockbuster numbers that typically garner a positive reaction from the market. With the market rising today, Etsy stock got the pop you would have expected last week.

Now what

When investing in stocks, it's good to look past daily price movements and even single quarterly reports. As we've seen, how a stock reacts in a given day can be unpredictable. Etsy stock probably should have jumped Friday, but general market fears likely held it back. Today, now that Wall Street is a little more optimistic, Etsy is enjoying its moment in the sun.

It's more important to look past short-term factors and try to spot long-term developments. And to me, Etsy's Q4 report was stuffed with encouraging trends. For example, some investors think that Etsy's booming revenue is temporarily being fueled by pandemic face mask sales. However, consider that in Q4, non-mask sales processed on the platform were up 118% to $3.3 billion. This incredible growth (far removed from the start of the pandemic and sans face mask sales) seems to signal far more than a temporary boost to Etsy's business.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Etsy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.