Why Etsy Stock Lost 6% in October

What happened

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock lost 6% in October according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At the same time, the S&P 500 gained 7.5%. Investors might be preparing for a potentially disappointing third-quarter earnings report.

So what

Etsy didnt reportany significant news in October, but it was impacted by economic and industry trends. Fellow e-commerce companies Amazon and Shopify, which together account for around half of total U.S. e-commerce gross merchandise sales, both reported mixed earnings results. Investors sent Amazon stock plummeting on its report, mostly due to its outlook, while they gave Shopify stock a boost after it reported healthy revenue growth.

Etsy stock has come under pressure since growth decelerated after the pandemic. So far, it has continued to post sales growth and has remained profitable, which should signal some confidence. But triple-digit sales growth has turned into single- or double-digit growth over the past few quarters, and gross merchandise volume (GMV) was slightly negative year over year in the 2022 second quarter. That included a 6% drop in Etsy's core GMV. It was able to post revenue growth in that quarter mostly by raising its fee for sellers, but it was also aided by performance in some of its acquired companies as well as ad revenue.

For the third quarter, Etsy is expecting GMV to continue trending slightly negative year over year and for consolidated revenue to increase around 5% at the midpoint.

Now what

Etsy operates a niche business connecting sellers and buyers of handmade and original products. It entered the mainstream during the pandemic, attracting customers with its large selection of handmade masks, after appealing to a smaller community of handmade enthusiasts for many years. Its focused niche gives it an edge in that market, but it also limits it despite its emergence as a key e-commerce player. As customers resume many pre-pandemic habits, it's making moves to keep growing. These include making acquisitions, raising fees, and expanding marketing.

As a platform, its model has lower overhead and has lent itself to strong profitability. Despite contracting sales growth, it remains profitable. However, investors look to be pessimistic about its near-term outlook in a volatile economy. Etsy's core product line consists of items that are not essentials, and inflation is likely to keep consumers away from these discretionary products.

On the plus side, Etsy typically provides conservative guidance. If it beats on revenue, investors may reward its stock price. Stay tuned for the report today.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Etsy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Etsy, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.