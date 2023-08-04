Why Etsy Stock Dropped This Week

What happened

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) underperformed the market this week, dropping 18% through Thursday trading compared to a 2% decline in the wider market. That slump added to a tough year for owners of the marketplace platform stock, which is down 31% so far in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This week's drop can be attributed to Etsy's quarterly earnings report, which showed some encouraging engagement trends but still left Wall Street wanting more.

So what

Etsy announced on Wednesday that sales volumes were $3 billion on its marketplace, down less than 1% after adjusting for currency exchange rate shifts. Overall revenue, which includes seller fees, was up 8%. That result marked a slowdown from the prior quarter's 11% increase.

There were some positive developments in the quarter. Etsy gained 3% more buyers through late June compared to a 1% uptick in the previous quarter. Management said that retention rates improved as well.

On the downside, these shoppers spent less on the platform than in the past. Average annual spending per active buyer fell 6% to $128. Net profit margin also declined, dropping to 10% of sales from 13% of sales a year ago.

Now what

In their comments about the quarter, management focused on plans to reaccelerate volume growth over the next few quarters. "We believe we can unlock significant growth opportunities by making Etsy a more organized, curated, and reliable place to shop," CEO Josh Silverman said in a press release.

Investors will be watching metrics like the buyer pool, average spending per user, and profit margin for signs of progress on these goals. In the meantime, Etsy's short-term outlook is calling for modest growth in the next quarter. Transaction volumes in Q3 should land between $2.95 billion and $3.1 billion, executives predict, with revenue coming in between $610 million and $645 million.

That forecast implies accelerating sales growth, mainly thanks to higher seller fees. But the stock might remain under pressure until Etsy can show stronger metrics in areas like average spending and overall profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Etsy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.