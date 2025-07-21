Why Ethereum Is Inching Higher Today

Key Points Ethereum saw massive valuation gains last week, and it's inching higher in Monday's trading.

Political tailwinds and other bullish catalysts are combining to nudge the token higher today.

Ethereum's valuation could continue to benefit from investors moving out of Bitcoin in favor of tokens with greater return potential.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been moving slightly higher in Monday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price was up 0.4% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 5:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was down 0.6% across the stretch. Ethereum is inching higher today as moderate bullish momentum for altcoins continues to persist after last week's massive rally. Ethereum is now up roughly 25% over the last seven days of trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Ethereum is continuing to climb

Ethereum posted massive gains last week thanks to the "Crypto Week" legislative push and the Genius Act being signed into law by President Trump. The Genius Act establishes regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and could help spur much wider adoption for this category of cryptocurrencies.

Many of the leading stablecoins are built on the Ethereum network. In order to run operations on the Ethereum network, a cost needs to be paid with the network's Ether token. With indications that stablecoins could see much wider adoption, there could be major bullish catalysts for Ethereum's valuation.

In addition to the bullish catalyst from the Genius Act, Ethereum also appears to be benefiting from some investment dollars moving out of Bitcoin. An increasingly favorable outlook for the crypto industry is causing investors to back altcoins that offer higher reward potential in exchange for taking on higher risk.

What's next for Ethereum?

Ethereum could be poised to see long-term valuation tailwinds if government support for stablecoins and the broader cryptocurrency is solidified. In addition to the Genius Act being signed into law last week, Ethereum also saw bullish momentum in conjunction with the House of Representatives voting to pass the Clarity Act -- legislation that would effectively limit the amount of regulatory control that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has over cryptocurrencies. While the Clarity Act would still need to be passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump before becoming law, its enactment would likely be a bullish catalyst for Ethereum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.