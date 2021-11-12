Why Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin All Rocketed Higher This Week

What happened

This week, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) each saw impressive gains. These tokens appreciated between 20% and 47% at their intraday weekly highs. Indeed, in the crypto world, such moves aren't necessarily surprising. However, the common catalyst driving these three cryptocurrencies higher may be worth looking at.

The catalyst in question happens to be a key announcement from AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). The theater chain announced in September that the company would soon accept these three cryptocurrencies at theaters across the country.

Image source: GETTY IMAGES.

However, via a tweet on Thursday, AMC CEO Adam Aron pointed out that these three cryptocurrencies are available right now for settling payments at AMC theaters.

Unsurprisingly, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin all popped on the news.

So what

Currently, the option for patrons to pay for tickets and other AMC-related purchases in cryptocurrency is only available online. However, according to initial data from AMC's CEO, 14% of all online transactions took the form of crypto since the announcement.

This is certainly a big deal for crypto enthusiasts betting on wider adoption among these core cryptocurrencies. As more data rolls in with regards to the scale of crypto usage for online purchases, investors may be able to put a more accurate value on the network effects and what utility such cryptocurrencies actually have for real-world commercial applications.

Now what

This recent high-profile adoption of cryptocurrency for online payments by a large corporation is a positive signal for crypto bulls. This goes double for those heavily invested in Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ethereum.

As real-world use cases continue to emerge and adoption becomes more widespread, the potential for continued capital flows into the crypto sector increases. Investors in these three top cryptocurrencies appear to like the network effects created by this week's announcement. Accordingly, these three cryptocurrencies are likely to be on watch again in the coming weeks.

10 stocks we like even better than Ethereum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Chris MacDonald owns shares of Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.