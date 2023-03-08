Why Estée Lauder Stock Lost 12% in February

What happened

Shares of Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) were moving lower last month as a weak second-quarter earnings report and a cut in full-year guidance gave way to a steady decline in the stock over the duration of the month as fears of global recession mounted.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock lost 12% during the month. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell early in February on the earnings report and continued to decline over the duration of the month.

So what

Estée Lauder was a big winner in the early stages of the pandemic, benefiting from strong demand for its skin care products in China, but the fiscal second-quarter earnings report shows it's struggling to maintain that momentum, especially in the face of COVID lockdowns in China and difficult comparisons to the year-ago quarter.

Revenue in the quarter fell 17% to $4.62 billion, with organic sales declining 11% due to currency headwinds. That result was still ahead of analyst estimates at $1.30.

Revenue from its skin care segment, the cosmetics giant's biggest category, fell 20% to $2.38 billion, and makeup sales were down 9% to $1.27 billion.

Citing COVID restrictions in China, the company also reported a 17% decline in reported revenue in Asia/Pacific, and Europe was weak as well, with revenue down 22% to $1.81 billion in Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Further down the income statement, gross margin fell 430 basis points to 73.6%, due in part to elevated inventory levels at retail partners and the decline in revenue. As a result, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined from $3.01 to $1.54, but that beat estimates at $1.30. The stock fell 5% on the report.

Over the rest of the month, the stock slipped, trending with stocks more broadly over concerns about a global recession and more price competition in the e-commerce channel in China.

Now what

What really seemed to sink the stock was Estée Lauder's guidance, as it said it was lowering its full-year guidance to account for challenges in its travel retail business.

For the current quarter, the company expects a sales decline of 12%-14%, and its adjusted EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.47 was also much worse than estimates at $1.77.

Its full-year EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.02 was also worse than the consensus at $5.35.

Given those hits to the bottom line, it's not surprising the stock is down. While Estée Lauder still has an enviable set of brands in cosmetics, it may take a few quarters for profitability to recover.

10 stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Estée Lauder Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.