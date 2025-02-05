Why Equinix (EQIX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Equinix (EQIX) ended the recent trading session at $936.50, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data center operator had lost 1.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Equinix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $8.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.1%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.28 billion, reflecting an 8.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Equinix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Equinix presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinix has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.13 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

Investors should also note that EQIX has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

