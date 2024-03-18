Why Equinix (EQIX) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Equinix in Focus

Equinix (EQIX) is headquartered in Redwood City, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 5.59% since the start of the year. The data center operator is currently shelling out a dividend of $4.26 per share, with a dividend yield of 2%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.57% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $17.04 is up 17.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Equinix has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.45%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Equinix's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

EQIX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $34.84 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.50%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, EQIX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

