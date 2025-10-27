Why Equifax (EFX) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Equifax (EFX) performed in the quarter ended September 2025? For this credit reporting company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining EFX's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.54 billion, experiencing an increase of 7.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of EFX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring EFX's International Revenue Patterns

Europe accounted for 6.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $102.3 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.38%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $103.74 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $99.2 million (6.5%) and $94.9 million (6.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $102.1 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.6%. This represented a surprise of -3.67% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $105.98 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $99.6 million, or 6.5%, and $96.7 million, or 6.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Canada contributed $70.8 million in revenue, making up 4.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million, this meant a surprise of +5.89%. Looking back, Canada contributed $69.3 million, or 4.5%, in the previous quarter, and $64.8 million, or 4.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific generated $90.1 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 5.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.27% compared to the $91.25 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $85.3 million (5.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $88.5 million (6.1%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Equifax, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.52 billion, reflecting an increase of 7.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 7.3% or $111.05 million, Latin America 7.3% or $111.62 millionCanada 4.5% or $68.85 million and Asia Pacific 5.9% or $89.61 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $6.03 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 6.2% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Latin America, Canada and Asia Pacific are expected to make up 6.6%, 6.8%, 4.5%, and 5.7% of this total, corresponding to $400.15 million, $410.76 million, $268.83 million, and $345.82 million, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Equifax. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, Equifax holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Equifax's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.5% increase. The Zacks Business Services sector, of which Equifax is a part, has declined 5.4% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 2.6% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 5.6%

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.