Why EQT Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

Natural gas producer EQT (NYSE: EQT) produced plenty of gains on the stock market as the trading week kicked off. The company didn't have any significant news of its own to report, rather a pair of modest analyst price raises combined to give some lift to the shares. As a result the stock closed the day more than 3% higher, a markedly better performance than the S&P 500 index's 0.3% decline.

Firing up a pair of price target hikes

Those prognosticator bumps, though newsworthy, were hardly coincidental. They came mere days after EQT reported its third-quarter earnings, in which it convincingly beat the consensus analyst estimate for profitability (although it slightly missed on the top line).

The two pundits boosting their fair value assessments for EQT's stock were Josh Silverstein of UBS, and Piper Sandler's Mark Lear. While both held on to their neutral recommendations, the pair added $2 per share to their EQT price targets for new levels of $42 and $34, respectively.

Both analysts have similar sentiments on EQT's prospects. According to sources, in his new take on the company Lear pointed out that the company raised its guidance for volume this current (fourth) quarter on the back of increased capital expenditures. Those expenditures are expected to ease throughout 2025 thanks to cost-saving measures and other factors.

Dimming demand?

Investors are more bullish about EQT's future than the two analysts, although some caution is in order here. Ultimately, like with other natural resource companies, ETQ's fate depends on the demand for its product. The government's U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting a drop in domestic natural gas consumption next year, so buyer beware.

Should you invest $1,000 in EQT right now?

Before you buy stock in EQT, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EQT wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,746!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EQT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.