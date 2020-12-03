Why EPR Properties Stock Rallied 51% in November

What happened

Shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose an impressive 51% in November according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That said, even after that massive one-month gain, the stock was still down 50% over the first 11 months of 2020. The story here, tied to the coronavirus pandemic, is familiar, but there are still very troubling issues ahead for EPR Properties.

So what

EPR Properties owns experiential real estate like movie theaters, casinos, and amusement parks, among many other things. The economic shutdowns used to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed many of its lessees down, leading to rent collection issues. In fact, in October the REIT was still only able to collect 43% of the rent it was owed. That's a terrible number and clearly not sustainable long term.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock advance, meanwhile, was directly related to upbeat coronavirus vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. Buoyed by the medical advances these companies have made, investors bid up the shares of stocks that would benefit from the world getting a handle on the coronavirus, like EPR Properties. Only there's still a long way to go before enough people have been inoculated to have an impact on the trajectory of COVID-19 cases. In the meantime, there's a spike occurring right now that EPR Properties and its tenants still have to get through. And some of the REIT's tenants, notably AMC Entertainment Holdings, are in very troubling financial states.

Now what

EPR Properties is only appropriate for more aggressive investors at this point, given its focus on properties that bring people together in groups. Yes, a successful rollout of vaccines will eventually help to alleviate the headwinds it is facing, but that's still months, if not quarters, away. A lot of bad things could still transpire in the meantime.

10 stocks we like better than EPR Properties

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and EPR Properties wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.