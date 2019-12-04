Why EPAM Systems Stock Jumped 20.4% in November

What happened

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM), a leading provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, soared 20.4% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is up 77.2% in 2019 through Dec. 3, making it one of the better performing large-cap tech stocks.

For context, the S&P 500 index returned 3.6% in November and has returned 25.7% so far this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

We can attribute EPAM Systems stock's strong performance last month largely to the company's Nov. 7 release of third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations, along with management's increasing its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Shares popped 6.7% following the release and continued to move upward throughout the month.

In Q3, EPAM's revenue jumped 26% year over year to $588.1 million. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, EPS edged up 1% to $1.16, while adjusted EPS rose 19% to $1.39. That result beat the $1.33 analyst consensus estimate.

Now what

EPAM issued fourth-quarter guidance. It also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook and reiterated its full-year revenue and GAAP EPS guidance as follows:

Metric Q4 2019 Guidance Projected Year-Over-Year Change Full-Year 2019 Guidance Projected Year-Over-Year Change Revenue At least $616 million At least 22% Number not specified. At least 23% GAAP EPS At least $1.19 At least 13% $4.43 At least 5% Adjusted EPS At least $1.43 At least 12% $5.35 (Previously was $5.25) At least 22%

Data source: EPAM Systems.

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends EPAM Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

